Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan Trailer On Jan 10; Sheezan Khan's Bail Hearing Adjourned

The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is finally going to drop on January 10 at 11 AM. Announcing this news, King Khan took to social media on Monday and wrote, “Thank u for waiting….ab Pathaan ki mehfil mein aa jao….#PathaanTrailer out TOMORROW at 11 AM!" Pathaan marks SRK’s comeback to the big screen after the 2018 movie Zero. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and is backed by Yash Raj Films.

Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case took a new turn on Monday when the bail plea of the actor and accused Sheezan Khan was adjourned till January 11, 2023. The decision was announced by the Vasai Court. “We have asked for another date further and we’ll be keeping our perspective in the court on January 11," Tunisha Sharma’s family advocate Tarun Sharma said as quoted by the news agency ANI.

This is for the second time that Sheezan Khan’s bail plea has been adjourned by the court. The actor is currently in judicial custody.

Siddharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film Mission Majnu is all the rage right now. As such, the makers finally unveiled the intense trailer. Sharing it on his Twitter handle, Malhotra wrote, “Jo khud se pehle desh ke baare mein soche, wahi hain #DeshKeLiyeMajnu. Aisa hi ek Majnu hai Amandeep Singh jisne India ke sabse khatarnak mission ke liye apni jaan ki baazi laga di. Watch Mission Majnu, a spy thriller inspired by true events." Mission Majnu will be released on the OTT platform, Netflix on January 20 next year.

Urvashi Rautela’s mother recently took to social media and dropped a picture of the hospital where cricketer Rishabh Pant is admitted. Along with the photo, she penned a note for her daughter and wrote, “Every thing is all right don’t worry beta @urvashirautela." However, this left the netizens disappointed. Soon after the post was shared, several of Pant’s fans commented on it and alleged ‘harasment’ from the daughter-mother duo.

Kantara actor Kishore Kumar G has been in the news lately for taking a dig at Yash’s Kannada blockbuster film KGF 2 as well as his Twitter handle being suspended out of the blue. In light of the boycott calls against Shah Rukh Khan’s action-thriller Pathaan and the vandalism that took place a few days ago in a mall in Ahmedabad, Kishore has weighed in on the situation by stating that the ‘boycott’ movement is nothing but akin to hooliganism.

