Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara Film With Atlee Is Titled 'Jawan'; SRK to Play Double Role

Shah Rukh Khan has collaborated with South filmmaker Atlee for his upcoming film co-starring Nayanthara. As per the latest buzz, the film has been titled ‘Jawan’. The makers will reportedly make an official announcement about the same very soon.

“The film is titled Jawan and the announcement will be made soon by releasing a teaser which is about 1 min 34 seconds long," a source revealed to Pinkvilla. The report further states that Shah Rukh and his team are expected to announce the film in the next few days.

As per the report, while Nayanthara will be seen as an investigating officer, SRK will reportedly be seen in a double role in the Atlee film. The film is also expected to star Sanya Malhotra in a key role.

SRK is said to be resuming and wrapping up the shooting of the movie in one straight schedule before he heads to commence the work on ‘Dunki’ with Rajkumar Hirani.

Last week, Shah Rukh gave the media a skip when he made his way to Karan Johar’s birthday bash. While the paparazzi were gathered at the red carpet entrance, it was reported that Shah Rukh entered the venue through another gate.

“Shah Rukh Khan was present at Karan’s birthday bash. He arrived at the venue but made a very private entry from a different gate. This was to avoid getting clicked by the paparazzi. Earlier, the actor had skipped getting clicked at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s reception party as well," a source told IndiaToday.in.

The report was later confirmed as videos and pictures from the party emerged, showing Shah Rukh dancing with fellow guests and posing with Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan.

Shah Rukh had avoided the cameras in April as well when he made his way to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding party. While the cameras spotted his car, the actor had a black blinder that restricted the cameras from getting a picture of the actor.

