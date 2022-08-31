Shah Rukh Khan and Other B-town Celebs Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi; BTS’ Jinmin Starts Countdown To Jungkook’s Birthday

On the ocassion of Ganesh Chaturthi, megastar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and sent greetings to his fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor also revealed that he installed Ganpatiji at his home with his ‘Lil’ one AbRam. He also shared an adorable picture of Bappa in the altar as SRK and AbRam sat side by side as they have darshan of Lord Ganesha. He also penned a note to his fans on the special occasion, and shared his experience of relishing on Modaks.’ Other celebs including Shilpa Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R Madhavan among others sent greetings to their fans on social media.

Kamaal R Khan, who is also known as KRK, was taken to a hospital in Mumbai after he suffered chest pain following his arrest on Tuesday morning. KRK was sent to a 14-day judicial custody by Borivali court after his arrest over derogatory tweets on late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan back in 2020. KRK was nabbed from Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning. An FIR was registered against Khan in 2020, and thereafter a lookout notice was issued against him. KRK had posted insulting tweets on late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan, both of whom died in 2020. These tweets were later deleted.

Vijay Deverakonda’s film Liger failed to impress the audience at the box office. Apart from the Geetha Govindam actor, the film features Ananya Panday and boxing legend Mike Tyson, who had a cameo in the film. A fresh report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that the makers reportedly spent almost Rs 25 crore to simply get Mike Tyson on board. Surprisingly, co-producer Karan Johar and Vijay were apparently not very keen on roping in Tyson for such a hefty amount. It was reportedly director Puri Jagannadh’s idea and he was “hell-bent" on getting Mike Tyson on board.

The trailer of the Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra did not show King Khan but a mysterious figure looking like him added to the speculations. Furthermore, a couple of weeks ago, some pictures were leaked of SRK from a scene of Brahmastra. Now, Mouni Roy, who plays a pivotal role in the film confirmed Shah Rukh’s cameo and said that the actor will have guest appearance in it.Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the actress said while talking about working with stalwarts, “When you are working with Ranbir, Alia, Bachchan sir, Nagarjuna sir, Shah Rukh sir has also played a guest appearance in it."

BTS’ Golden Maknae Jungkook’s birthday is right around the corner and the group’s fandom ARMYs have already started preparations for the singer’s big day. Not just fans, his band members are equally excited. Jimin has already started the countdown to Jungkook’s birthday. On the night of August 30 (IST), the singer took to Weverse to write in Korean, “One day is left until my brother’s birthday." The youngest member of the globally popular band will turn 25 on 1st September.

