Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan To Collaborate After 20 Years For A Thriller? Here's What We Know

The iconic pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan as Aman Mathur and Rohit Patel in Nikhil Advani’s cult romantic drama film Kal Ho Naa Ho was loved by many. But post that, the two big actors of Bollywood haven’t come together on screen for a film. However, if a new report is to be believed, things are about to change. Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to collaborate on an investigative thriller. However, they will not be co-starring in the project.

According to a report by PeepingMoon, Shah Rukh Khan’s path-breaking production house Red Chillies Entertainment has roped in Saif Ali Khan to play a cop in an intriguing thriller set in the backdrop of a gruesome murder. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on the floors from the week of February. It is also claimed that the film is tentatively titled Kartavya and will be directed by Pulkit.

He has previously helmed the webseries Bose: Dead/ Alive, which featured Rajkummar Rao essaying the role of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose. Interestingly, this wouldn’t be the first time when Saif Ali Khan would be portraying a cop. The actor has previously impressed everyone with projects like Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan and Sacred Games with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

On the work front, the year 2023 would mark a litmus test for Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan helmed by Siddharth Anand is just around the corner. As the film is gearing up for a worldwide release on February 25th, Pathaan has been in the news for its song Besharam Rang and controversies surrounding the boycott of the film. After Pathaan, King Khan would star in Atlee’s Jawan alongside Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

As for Saif Ali Khan, the actor will be seen portraying the antagonist Lankesh in Om Raut’s adaptation of Ramayana titled Adipurush. The film which stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon was also mired in controversies and criticisms after the maker had unveiled the teaser of the film in Ayodhya last year.

