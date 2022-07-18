Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan May Team Up For This Director

It was 27 years ago in 1995 that Rakesh Roshan brought together two future superstars of Hindi cinema, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for Karan Arjun. The movie was not just a runaway success but also gave a major boost to both the actors’ careers.

Their chemistry in the movie was so intense that fans have been wanting them to do films together since. And although they appeared in two films together since then, namely Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Tumhare hai Sanam, their screen time together was very limited and there was no chemistry between their characters.

However, a few days ago, there were reports that Aditya Chopra is planning to cast both Shah Rukh and Salman in major roles in an upcoming project. Aditya Chopra is already working with both the stars separately. He is associated with Tiger 3 and Pathan. However, the latest reports suggest that another director may beat Aditya Chopra to it.

AR Murgadoss of Ghajini fame is reportedly making a film with both the stars and both are said to have even met the director to discuss the project. It is known that AR Murgadoss has worked with Aamir Khan previously and hence speculation is rife that it was on Aamir’s behest that Shah Rukh and Salman agreed to work on this project together. However, official details about the same are still awaited.

If the talks with the director work out, filming for the project will not begin till the second half of next year as both the stars are busy with projects. Shah Rukh Khan has Pathan, Jawan and Dunki while Salman Khan has Tiger 3 as well as Kabhie Eid Kabhie Diwali.

