Shah Rukh Khan And Sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan’s Throwback Video Goes Viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all pumped up for his return to the big screen after a gap of four years. And SRK’s ardent fans have already started counting the days until the release of his upcoming action entertainer Pathaan. Amid the ongoing buzz surrounding the Siddharth Anand directorial, a video of Shah Rukh and his sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan has been doing the rounds on the internet. The now-viral clip was shared by an Instagram user on Shehnaz’s birthday on November 6.

The heartwarming video captures snippets of some lovely moments between Shah Rukh Khan and Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan. The video opens with a few snaps of the Dear Zindagi actor and his sister when he was a toddler. In the throwback clips, Shehnaz can be seen holding little SRK in her lap and giggling with him. The duo visibly shares a close bond as they attend several events and ceremonies together.

As soon as the video surfaced on the social media platform, fans flocked to the comments section to share their reactions. While one user wrote, “Amazing to see Shah Rukh Khan’s childhood pics… He looks like his father," another noted, “SRK is so protective of his sister… God bless." Many others went all red heart emojis in the comments.

Unlike Shah Rukh, his sister prefers to keep a private life, staying away from the limelight. However, she makes it a point to accompany her celebrity brother at important events. After SRK’s son Aryan Khan was released from jail, post his name getting dragged into a drug case, Shehnaz was seen with the Bollywood superstar at Mannat.

Earlier, in an interview, the Om Shanti Om actor revealed how the sudden death of his parents left her sister shocked beyond words. “She just looked, she didn’t cry, she didn’t say anything, she just fell and hit her head on the ground. For two years after that, she didn’t cry, she didn’t speak, she just kept looking into space. It just changed her world," shared SRK.

During the shoot of his 1995 film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Shehnaz was hospitalised for some illness. Although the doctors claimed that she might not survive, SRK’s sister emerged to be a braveheart and battled the ailment. “She hasn’t ever recovered from the loss of her father, the suddenness of his passing away. And then, it got compounded because my mother also expired 10 years later," Shah Rukh Khan said earlier.

