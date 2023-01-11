SRK, Angelina Jolie's Old Pics From Award Show Goes Viral, Netizen Says 'She Was Stunned by Him'

The craze for Shah Rukh Khan is unmatched among Bollywood buffs. Shah Rukh Khan is loved by not just the general public but also the biggest stars in the entertainment business worldwide. A user recently rediscovered images of the actor and Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie at an awards ceremony. On the microblogging site, he posted the same, and it immediately caught the interest of SRK fans. The Hollywood actress is clearly charmed by King Khan and we can’t agree enough.

The images are almost two decades old. This was in the 2000 IIFA ceremony when Shah Rukh Khan handed out the Best Actress Award with none other than Angelina Jolie by his side. This was the first IIFA ceremony that was held in the Millennium Dome in London. Yukta Mookhey and Anupam Kher served as the hosts that year.

Shah Rukh Khan is seen announcing the Best Actress award winner in the pictures and videos that have gone viral, and Angelina Jolie is seen visibly mesmerised by Bollywood's all-time favourite romantic hero. Even though the actor was focused on his speech, the actress couldn't help but stare at him.

That year the awards were majorly won by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the Best Actress award.

In the video, Shah Rukh and Angelina can be seen walking hand-in-hand onto the stage. Taking the dais, the actor said, “Good evening, once again. This is really, really nice. And yes, more so now, because I’m in the company of Angelina.” This made the actress blush. Later she greeted everyone present for the ceremony before going on to announce the winner. It was Sanjay Leela Bansali who received the award on the behalf of Aishwarya Ray. King Khan used his wit to make everyone laugh on the stage. He asked Bansali to come back “to make sure that Angelina knows this is not Aishwarya Rai,” this made the Hollywood actress crack up.

Fans soon started reacting to the pictures. One of them tweeted, “She was stunned by him" while others could not help but admire Angelina and Shah Rukh. “The dimples….her pink dress my god," said another fan.

IIFA is set to hold its 23rd edition this year in Abu Dhabi and the nominations were announced a few weeks back. The event will take place in May.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. With three back-to-back high-profile films, Pathaan, Dunki, and the untitled action movie from filmmaker Atlee, he is making a huge comeback. Angelina Jolie appeared in Marvel's Eternals.

