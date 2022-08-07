Shah Rukh Khan Angry After Fan Tries To Hold His Hand, Abhishek Bachchan Dances To Salman Khan's Song

Shah Rukh Khan was not happy when a fan tried to forcefully stop him for a take a picture with him at the Mumbai airport. A video shows that a fan tried to forcefully take a selfie with him. So much so that the man tried to hold on to Shah Rukh’s hand as well. This did not go down well with SRK. The actor was seen shaking his hand off and moving behind, visibly angry with the man. Aryan was then seen calming Shah Rukh down.

Abhishek Bachchan, who is married to Aishwarya Rai, was seen dancing to two of Salman Khan’s songs as part of an Instagram challenge. The actor, on Sunday, took to the social media platform to share a video in which he, Riteish Deshmukh and social media influencer Kusha Kapila participated in the challenge — ‘Put a finger down if you know the song — Bollywood 1998 edition.’ The video featured two of Salman’s songs — Oo Jane Jaana from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and O Jaana Na Jaana from Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. Abhishek perfectly danced to Oo Jane Jaana, even recreating the iconic hook step of the song. He was also seen signaling Riteish to take off his shirt but was met with a ‘no’. However, he didn’t seem to remember the second song.

Weeks after Charu Asopa filed for divorce from Rajeev Sen, the supposedly former couple has now sparked reconciliation rumours courtesy of Rajeev’s new post. On Sunday, Rajeev shared a picture in which he and Charu were seen posing by a window with Rajeev’s arm around Charu, holding her close. Sharing the picture, Rajeev used a rose emoji in the caption. The picture received love from fans, with everyone excited to see them together.

Ranbir Kapoor has made a shocking revelation that his close friend Ayan Mukerji had no clue when the former started dating Alia Bhatt on the sets of Brahmastra. Alia and Ranbir’s love story when they began working on Ayan’s ambitious film ‘Brahmastra’, which is set to arrive in cinemas in September. While speaking to the media at the preview launch of their song Deva Deva from their upcoming film Brahmastra, Ranbir revealed, “At one point, when Alia and I had started dating, we couldn’t even tell Ayan that we’d started seeing each other, fearing that he would freak out." Ayan added to Ranbir’s revelation and said, “I had a very mature reaction when Ranbir broke the news to me. I had to be at my best behaviour with my close friends."

Singer Adnan Sami left everyone guessing recently after he archived all his posts on Instagram and shared a video, titled Alvida. Many fans across social media started speculating whether the singer was leaving the industry. However, the Padma Shri singer put rumours to rest as he dropped his new track titled, Alvida. In a chat with News18 Showsha, Sami says that he I had never imagined that people would react this way. “Some of my fans thought I was leaving social media, some thought I was leaving India, some thought I was leaving the music industry and some even thought that I was leaving life. A lot of people commented asking me to be strong.. The silver lining in all this was seeing the enormous amount of love and concern people showed that overwhelmed me. I was deeply touched by it, it felt so nice to be loved so much."

