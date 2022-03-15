Finally! Shah Rukh Khan Announces His OTT Project SRK+, Says 'Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai'

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan had teased his OTT debut with Hotstar by sharing a couple of promotional videos but the announcements were put on hold as his son Aryan Khan got involved in a legal battle. Now, the actor has finally announced the project and his fans can’t keep calm. Taking to his social media handles, the megastar shared a poster of him with his thumbs up and ‘SRK+ Coming Soon’ written on it. He captioned the post as, “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein." Take a look:

However, it seems like SRK+ is an OTT app the actor is going to launch as his industry colleagues Salman Khan and Anurag Kashyap congratulated him for his OTT platform. Salman wrote, “Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+" while Anurag tweeted, “Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+ "

As soon as he shared this, his fans took to Twitter to share their excitement. “Started with a #thumsup ad then #Pathaan teaser and now this banger. Guess what, @iamsrk is in complete mood to dedicate his coming times to the fans with full of surprises," wrote one fan.

“When the King ♚ comes, kuch kuch nahin, bohot kuch hota hain! Love you @iamsrk ❤️#ShahRukhKhan #kingkhan #SRK," wrote another.

Last year, SRK hinted at his OTT debut with a new witty promo video. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen greeting his fans from Mannat, whereas actor Rajesh Jais looks a bit worried. He then says that he is not sure whether his fan base will remain the same in the future.

As SRK enquires what he means, he explains that all other stars have their shows on Disney+ Hotstar. Shah Rukh then says, “Accha? Kaun baaki sab (Really? Who all)? to which Rajesh named a few actors including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt. A visibly worried Srk asked again whether everyone is on Hotstar? Rajesh then replied, “Matlab sab toh nahi hai (Not everyone is there)."

This made Shah Rukh ask who is yet to debut on Hotstar and Rajesh said, “Sir, aap (Sir you)."

The promo ended with a voiceover that said, “Sabse bade stars Disney+ Hotstar pe sab hai siwaye Shah Rukh ke (All the big stars are on Disney+ Hotstar except Shah Rukh)." The words “to be continued" were also written on the video as it came to an end, indicating that the actor has something under the wraps.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan also announced the date of his much-anticipated film Pathaan. Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film will release on January 26, 2023.

