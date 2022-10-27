Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Others Hail BCCI's Decision of Equal Pay To Women Cricketers

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu and Preity Zinta among others have hailed the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) historic decision to end discrimination and offer equal pay to male and female cricketers. After the major step was announced, SRK took to Twitter and wrote, “What a good front foot shot. Sports being such an equaliser (in more ways than one ) hoping it will pave the way for others to follow." Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram stories, shared a screenshot of the news and dropped three clapping emojis.

Advertisement

Taapsee Pannu also thanked BCCI for leading with an example and Tweeted, “A huge step towards equal pay for equal work. Thank you BCCI for leading with example (clapping emoji)." Reacting to the big development, Preity Zinta called it a ‘fantastic step’. “Wow! Woke up to wonderful news. What a fantastic step in the right direction by @BCCI. Thank you @JayShah @ShuklaRajiv @irogerbinny @ThakurArunS & everyone else who made this happen (sic)," she Tweeted.

Advertisement

Among others, Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Kumar also celebrated BCCI’s decision. While the Dasvi actor called it ‘brilliant’, Akshay wrote, ‘dil khush ho gaya’.

Meanwhile, former captain of the India women’s national cricket team, Mithali Raj also took to Twitter to express excitement on BCCI’s decision. “This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women’s cricket in India. Thank you @JayShah Sir & the @BCCI for making this happen. Really happy today," she wrote.

Read all the Latest Movies News here