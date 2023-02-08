Home » News » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan Appears Like a Ray of Sunshine on Our Boring Wednesday Evening, See Pic

Shah Rukh Khan Appears Like a Ray of Sunshine on Our Boring Wednesday Evening, See Pic

Shah Rukh Khan treats his fans to a stunning sunkissed selfie. SRK also penned a note of thanks for fans as they shower love on Pathaan in theatres.

Shah Rukh Khan drops stunning sunkissed selfie.

Shah Rukh Khan is soaking in the sun on Wednesday evening and decided to give us a glimpse at it. The actor, who is currently enjoying the success of Pathaan, took to his social media accounts and shared a selfie from Mannat along with a note of gratitude. In the picture, SRK was seen standing by the window while the sun shined bright behind him.

Sharing the picture, Shah Rukh wrote, “The Sun is alone….it Burns….and comes out of the darkness to Shine again. Thank u all for letting the Sun shine on #Pathaan."

Pathaan has been doing brilliant business since it’s release. The film has surpassed Rs 700 crore at the box office and is continuing to do great business. Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, “#Pathaan will cross lifetime biz of #KGF2 #Hindi [2nd highest] today [Wed]… Big question: Will #Pathaan surpass #Baahubali2 #Hindi in the coming days?… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 22.50 cr, Sun 27.50 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.50 cr. Total: ₹ 430.25 cr. #Hindi. #India biz."

Pathaan has smashed several records at the box office and has even surpassed biggies like Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2. Recently, it was also reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s film also surpassed Aamir Khan’s Dangal to become the highest-grossing Hindi origin film in India as well as worldwide.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan was released on January 25. The film marked SRK’s comeback to the big screen after almost four years. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. The film forms an essential part of Yash Raj’s spy universe consisting of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise and Hrithik Roshan’s War.

