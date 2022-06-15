Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee Cover Faces With Hoodie, Masks As They Get Clicked, See Photos

Shah Rukh Khan, along with director Atlee was clicked in Hyderabad recently where they have jetted off for their film Jawan. Shah Rukh, as usual, had his face covered but the paparazzi could catch a glimpse of him. He was seen sporting a black hoodie which covered almost the entire of his face and the rest was hidden by his black mask. He was clicked entering a private car. Atlee, too, tried to remain unrecognisable but fans could easily spot him.

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee have collaborated for the first time for the film Jawan. It will also see South superstar Nayanthara paired with King Khan. The actress who recently got married to Vignesh Shivan will also be joining the shoot shortly. Apart from SRK and Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani also plays a vital role in the film.

SRK’s first look from Jawan was released recently and it piqued the interests of fans. The film will release on 2nd June 2023.

Apart from Jawan, he also has Pathaan and Dunki in the pipeline. The latter is an immigration drama for which he has collaborated with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time ever. If a report in Pinkvilla is to be believed, then SRK wrapped up the first schedule of Dunki in Mumbai last week. He will be commencing the international schedule in July. A source was quoted as saying, “Shah Rukh and Hirani completed the Mumbai schedule last week, and will leave for the international schedule in July. They will be filming in Budapest and London for around a month and will finalise the scheduled dates soon. Meanwhile, SRK will start shooting for Atlee’s film Jawan by mid-June, and will also complete his portion for Tiger 3 before he leaves for Dunki’s international schedule."

Meanwhile, in Pathaan, he will be reuniting with Deepika Padukone once again. The film also stars John Abraham.

