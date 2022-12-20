Home » News » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan Only Indian Star on Empire's List of 50 Greatest Actors of All Time

Shah Rukh Khan Only Indian Star on Empire's List of 50 Greatest Actors of All Time

Shah Rukh Khan is rubbing shoulders with the likes of Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman and Tom Cruise in Empire's list of 50 Greatest Actors Of All Time.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 21:23 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan has made it to Empire's list of 50 greatest actors of all time.
Shah Rukh Khan has made it to Empire's list of 50 greatest actors of all time.

Bollywood’s ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan has a global fandom that is bigger than anyone has ever seen. People from different walks of life, all over the world love him, respect him, and treasure him. He has time and again impressed the audience with his acting skills, screen presence, and his humbleness. Now, one of the world’s leading magazines has rolled out a list of the 50 greatest actors of all time and Shah Rukh Khan happens to be the only Indian actor to feature in the list.

Releasing the list on social media, Empire magazine shared the names of the top 50 greatest actors of all time. Their social media caption read, “Empire’s list of the 50 greatest actors of all time – revealed! As celebrated in our brand new issue, and voted for by you."

Empire, in its description of Shah Rukh, wrote, “Ms. Marvel’s favourite movie star has a career that has now spanned four decades of near unbroken hits, and a fanbase of pretty much billions. You don’t do that without outrageous amounts of charisma and absolute mastery of your craft. Comfortable in almost every genre going, there’s pretty much nothing he can’t do."

Other actors in the list include Denzel Washington, Tom Cruise, Florence Pugh, and Tom Hanks, among others.

Currently, Shahrukh Khan is gearing up for his release of Pathaan in January, followed by Jawan and Dunki.

first published: December 20, 2022, 20:44 IST
last updated: December 20, 2022, 21:23 IST
