Shah Rukh Khan Began Thinking of 'Alternate Business' as People Said His Films Won't Work After Zero's Failure

Shah Rukh Khan says he learned to make Italian food when he thought he needed an alternate business after the pandemic hit.

Shah Rukh Khan says during the pandemic, when things came to stand still, he finally got the time to slow down.
On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan made a media appearance to celebrate the success of Pathaan. The film has turned out to be a massive commercial hit and has minted over Rs 500 crores globally. At the press conference, the actor revealed that when his films didn’t work, he wanted to pick up an alternate business and in fact thought of opening a restaurant.

He shared, “During the pandemic, when things came to stand still, I finally got the time to slow down. The pandemic had some good parts as well as bad parts. I didn’t work for two years, wanted to spend some time with the kids. I could see Aryan, Suhana and AbRam growing up and I could spend time with my family and friends."

He added, “Another thing that came in my mind, is my last film Zero didn’t work. And people were like, my films will not work anymore, so I thought of picking up alternate business. I also learnt how to cook, hoping that maybe I’d open a restaurant. I learnt to make Italian."

Shah Rukh Khan also shared, that he is extremely happy with the response of Pathaan and owes it completely to the audience. The actor also apologised for not interacting with the media earlier. He added, “Somewhere we are all the same team. Cinema, media, radio. Everybody has shown so much love to the film. We are extremely grateful. First to the audience and then to the media for supporting the film so much in spite of the fact that there might have been things that could have hampered the happy release of the film, despite all the odds and circumstances which came up."

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Jawaan with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. He also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

