Shah Rukh Khan Believes 'Cinema Viewing' is Not Going to Shut Down, Says 'I Have Been Through These Phases...'

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Anand are setting the stage for Pathaan to enthral the audience with a ‘larger-than-life’ cinematic experience filled with slick action-sequences, chartbuster songs and adrenaline-pumping visuals. Since the film is bound to be a raging comeback for King Khan, the excitement around the film has just started to catch up. But there’s also an atmosphere of uncertainty looming over the industry with back-to-back duds at the Box Office with some saying that OTT has taken over the trend of watching movies in the theatres. But Shah Rukh Khan begs to differ.

In an interview with Variety, SRK explained, “Cinema viewing is not going to shut down anytime soon because I have been through these phases, television coming in, ‘oh nobody’s watching movies’, VCR coming in, ‘Nobody’s watching movies.’ It’s been 32 years, I have seen it through. Yes, there’s always a dent, there is a bit of a problem, but cinema changes itself and then comes back and invites people in hordes."

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor also added, “When you go to watch movies in a theatre, it’s an outing. Films and box office have got affected. Because of Covid-19, watching habits have changed. But I think it will all settle down and films will find their space at the box office. Some films will find space on streaming platforms, and some will stick to television."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and headlined by prominent faces like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathan would not only mark SRK’s comeback after a four-year long sabbatical but also an extension of YRF’s successful spy universe that already consists of films like Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai and Hrithik Roshan’s War.

