Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Burj Khalifa Lights Up Once Again to Wish 'Pathaan', Watch

It is not a new phenomenon that the Burj Khalifa will light up on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. Following the tradition, this year too, the actor received a special wish on his 57th birthday. Photos and videos went viral of the iconic skyscraper of Dubai lighting up to wish the King of Bollywood his birthday. It flashed ‘Happy Birthday Shah Rukh’ followed by ‘Happy Birthday Pathaan’. Then it displayed a photo of SRK with the words We Love you written on it.

It is not just his birthday when the Burj Khalifa lights up in his honour. In September this year, the superstar lit up the skyscraper in a brand campaign for Burjeel Holdings, touted to be the UAE’s biggest private healthcare operator. UAE hospital operator roped in Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador of the group that helms 39 hospitals and medical centres under the Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, Lifecare, and Tajmeel brands in the UAE and Oman.

Meanwhile, on his birthday, Shah Rukh had the best surprise for his fans. He released the much-anticipated teaser of his upcoming film, Pathaan. The film will mark King Khan’s comeback on the big screen after his 2018 film, Zero. Besides him, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It will release on January 25, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan has two more films lined up for 2023- Jawan with director Atlee and Nayanthara and Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani and Taapsee Pannu.

On his birthday, he also celebrated SRK day with his fans. The event saw SRKL interacting with his fans, cutting his birthday cake and also grooving to Chaiyya Chaiyya. Like every year, he also waved at the massive crowd gathered outside Mannat, clicked selfies with them and later penned a sweet note dedicated to all his fans and well-wishers.

