Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma Join B-Town in Wishing King Khan

As the Baadshah of Bollywood turned a year older on Tuesday, November 2, his fans and follower have taken to social media to wish the superstar on his special day. His fans have gathered outside his home, Mannat, hoping to get a glimpse of the star like every year. His industry colleagues and friends, too, have started to fill social media with birthday posts and have been showering love on him.

Malaika Arora shared throwback pictures with SRK and penned a long note stating how she was a fan girl when she first worked with him and continues to remain a fan-girl. Taking about how inspiring the actor has been, she wrote, “23 years back was a fan girl n I continue to be one .Seeing you through all these years and how you carry yourself has not just been a pleasure but also Inspiring. How you strive tirelessly to make everyday and every year better for people around you is beyond amazing. This year… this day is extra special, this day is extra sweet and I hope it always remains that way cos you deserve it all. Now and forever!!!! Happy birthday @iamsrk".

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shared the screen with Shah Rukh in films like Ashoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Ra One, took to her Instagram Story section to share a photo of him. Alongside she wrote, “Forever ruling" and dropped a heart emoji.

The actor’s long time collaborator Madhuri Dixit shared a picture from their film Dil Toh Pagal Hai and wrote, “Happy birthday to the most humble and ever charming Shahrukh. May you live a long and happy life".

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma whose debut film was with SRK shared his photo on her Instagram Story section.

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote “Happy Birthday Shah sir. Aap aur apka parivaar salaamat rahe. Nikli hai dil se yeh dua."

Take a look at the rest of the birthday posts for Shah Rukh Khan:

Boxer Vijender Singh wrote, " happy birthday #HappyBirthdaySRK"

Sharing throwback pictures with the actor, Simi Garewal wrote, “You have the right to be a legend"

Dubai’s iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa, too, lit up with SRK’s name on his birthday. The iconic tower honoured the “King of Bollywood" by displaying visuals from his various films to wish him ‘Happy Birthday’.

The Baadshah of Bollywood, King Khan, King of Romance is some of the most popular terms Shah Rukh Khan is known by. He made his debut in Bollywood with Deewana 29 years ago ager appearing in a couple of television shows.

