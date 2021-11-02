Shah Rukh Khan Birthday LIVE Updates: Pathan Teaser Date Likely to Be Announced; Dubai's Burj Khalifa Honours SRK

Shah Rukh Khan is known as a loyal and reliable friend who has stood by his friends during the hardest times. Similarly, Shah Rukh also shares the same kind of relationship with some Bollywood stars who are fiercely loyal to him. On his birthday, let us look at some of SRK’s strongest friendships in the industry:

Salman Khan

One of SRK’s strongest friendships is with his fellow megastar and sometimes co-star Salman Khan. Their bond began when they were young stars and acted together in the 1995 film Karan Arjun. Their friendship on and off-screen made fans refer to them as real-life Karan Arjun.

Karan Johar

The friendship between filmmaker Karan Johar and Shah Rukh dates back decades. Karan had a small role in Shah Rukh’s blockbuster film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh also starred in Karan’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. KJo has worked with SRK in successful films including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name is Khan, Kal Ho Na Ho among others, both as a director and producer. Karan has a close bond with SRK’s entire family.

Read the full story, here.