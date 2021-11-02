Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Sidharth Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor Send Gifts to Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan turns 56 today, November 2. Even though the actor is celebrating a rather low-key birthday this year, his friends and colleagues from the film industry left no stone unturned to make the superstar feel special on his big day. Several celebrities sent in their wishes and gifts for the ‘Pathan’ actor on the eve of his birthday.

Producer Ekta Kapoor sent gift hampers to Mannat on Monday. Wrapped in pretty yellow and orange, we wonder what Ekta sent Shah Rukh as his birthday presents. Another neatly wrapped gift arrived from Sidharth Malhotra. The actor has often expressed his fondness for SRK and how he is thankful to the Bollywood superstar for mentoring him and showing him the path to be a better actor. Sidharth’s gift was a huge bouquet of flowers comprising carnations and roses along with a message addressed to Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan Birthday LIVE Updates: Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Pen Heartfelt Wishes; SRK Reportedly in Alibaug With Aryan, Gauri

Advertisement

Falguni and Shane Peacock also sent a beautiful bouquet along with a heartwarming message for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. “Dear Shahrukh and Gauri, A li’l something from us to you Just felt like sending some love and hugs Love," read their message card.

Every year, Shah Rukh Khan‘s birthday is no less than a festival for his legion of fans that gather outside Mannat in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of their superstar as he usually comes out and waves at them from a platform built inside his bungalow in Bandra.

However, this year, Shah Rukh decided to skip the grand celebration. The past month has been difficult for Shah Rukh and his family. SRK’s son Aryan Khan recently returned home, after spending 26 days in jail, following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3, after the Bombay High Court granted bail to him in the drugs-on-cruise case, on October 28.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.