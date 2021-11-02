Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: 5 Movies That Prove SRK is Bollywood’s King of Romance

Shah Rukh Khan, popularly known as the Badshah of Bollywood, turns a year older today. Popularly known as the King of Bollywood and King Khan among his fans and people in the film fraternity, he made his acting debut in television with Fauji which went on air in 1989.

Shah Rukh made his debut in Bollywood with Deewana, which released in 1992. He is considered to be one of Bollywood’s most successful romantic heroes.

The actor has shared screen space with Bollywood beauties like Kajol, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others in a number of box office hits.

Advertisement

With his natural style of acting, Shah Rukh Khan has remained a heartthrob for many, not only in India, but around the world. Of all the genres he has starred in, Shah Rukh is known for his romantic roles the best. On his birthday, here are 5 romantic movies that are totally worth a re-watch.

DILWALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGE

Released in 1995, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or DDLJ saw Shah Rukh Khan romancing Kajol and is probably the biggest romantic hit in SRK’s career. The characters of Raj and Simran are among the most iconic in Hindi cinema. In the film, Raj falls in love with Simran but her father decides to get her married to his friend’s son.

The film is all about how Raj wins the hearts of family members and finally convinces them to let Simran marry him.

DIL TO PAGAL HAI

Advertisement

Directed by Yash Chopra, Dil To Pagal Hai starring Shah Rukh, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar was released in 1997. The film shows romance blossoming between Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri while working on a dance production.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the film shows Karisma developing a feeling for her best friend Shah Rukh as well. One of the many love triangles SRK has starred in, the film is also famous for its dance sequences as well as its romantic tracks.

KUCH KUCH HOTA HAI

Advertisement

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan as part of an ensemble cast, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (KKHH) was directed and written by Karan Johar and was released in 1998. The film is about the two love triangles set years apart.

Advertisement

The first half of the film shows SRK, Kajol and Rani Mukerji and their budding romance during their college days. The second half, on the other hand, is about Shah Rukh’s daughter trying to unite her father with his old friend Kajol.

DIL SE..:

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Dil Se.. starred Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in lead roles. It also starred Preity Zinta, who made her acting debut with the film. The film went on to win two National Film Awards in 1999 along with a number of other accolades. Apart from cinematography, the romantic thriller is also known for its music composed by AR Rahman.

DEVDAS

Based on the 1917 novel Devdas by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, the film was released in 2002. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan essayed Devdas’ childhood love Paro, and Madhuri Dixit played Chandramukhi. The film also starred Jackie Shroff as Chunni babu.

Apart from the 5 above, few other movies that made him the ultimate Badshah of Bollywood are, Chak De! India, Baazigar, Darr, My Name Is Khan, Baadshah, Mohabbatein, Anjaam, Koyla, Karan Arjun, Don, Don 2, Chennai Express, Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, Paheli and Farah Khan’s directorial debut, Main Hoon Na.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.