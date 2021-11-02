Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: 5 Songs of the Actor You Must Have in Your Playlist

For someone who has ruled the Box Office for nearly three decades with his films, Shah Rukh Khan has mostly stuck to a certain genre of cinema for greater part of his career. Playing the quintessential romantic hero- SRK has literally redefined romance and the concept of love for an entire generation. Over the years, while Khan continues to churn blockbuster hits year after year, he often steps out of his usual realm of masala films and gives his nod to films which are offbeat- for not only a star but for any actor to do. On the King of Bollywood’s birthday, here’s looking at some of his most memorable songs:

>Mehndi Laga ke Rakhna

From the iconic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which recently completed 25 years, it will not be a stretch to say that every 90s kid has heard the song at least once and can remember the lines subconsciously.

>Koi Mil Gaya

Starring SRK, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the lead, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had attained the icon status soon after its release, defining love in a new way for an entire generation. Koi Mil Gaya is set in the early stages of the movie when Kajol aka Anjali realises her feelings for her best friend Rahul and cannot help but feel bad to notice Rahul fall in love with the new girl Tina. The upbeat song is all about meeting some new and developing alien feelings.

>Kal Ho Na Ho

The titular song of the 2003 movie saw SRK’s Aman belt out the painful lyrics dipped in a strong dose of realism. The song also stars the other leads of the film Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan, as the lyrics define the nature of life and its unpredictable turns.

>Main Hoon Na

Another titular number, we see Major Ram (aka SRK) go undercover to take care of his half brother Lucky (aka Zayed Khan) and reveal his dead father’s side of the story. SRK enrolls into Laxman’s college as a return student and stands true to his words that assure that he will be there always.

>Chaiya Chaiya

Who can probably forget the iconic scene where Shah Rukh is dancing atop a moving train with various singers and dancers aboard? The song rightfully deserves a mention in this list.

