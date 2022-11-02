Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: When Lata Mangeshkar Wanted To Lend Her Voice To SRK's Films

Shah Rukh Khan’s unparalleled stardom and prowess in acting has been recognised by many. While that list includes celebrities like Leonardo Di Caprio, Zayn Malik, Daniel Radcliffe, Hugh Jackman and many more, the late singing virtuoso Lata Mangeshkar was a big fan of SRK as well. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor had expressed his desire for the legendary vocalist to sing for him. Lata Mangeshkar had responded to that request during one of her live concerts. She later went on to sing the iconic song ‘Tere Liye’ from Veer-Zara.

When King Khan, who turned 57 today, had stated, “I wish she (Lata Mangeshkar) could sing for me", the legendary singer had responded by saying, “Dilip Kumar sahab, whom Shah Rukh is compared with, also expressed this humbling desire. Even I wish I could sing for Shah Rukh. His expressions are so correct in the songs."

During the same concert, Lata Mangeshkar had praised some of SRK’s most cherished works like Fauji, Chamatkar, Baazigar and Deewana. According to TOI, she had shared, “Mujhe Shah Rukh ka kaam bahot pasand hai. Maine unki sari filmein dekhi hain (I really like Shah Rukh’s work. I’ve watched all his films). I first saw Shah Rukh in a serial called Fauji. There was something special about him. Then I saw him in a film called Chamatkar. Later I saw Deewaana and Baazigar in which he played a negative character. It was quite evident that Shah Rukh could play any kind of role."

Adding to this, she had also revealed that she was a huge fan of SRK’s dancing in Dil Se and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge. “I remember him saying somewhere that he had no sense of rhythm and dance. But when I saw him in that song Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, uss mein itna sahi acting kiya tha unhone (He acted so well in that song). Then I saw him dancing to Chaiyyan Chaiyyan in Dil Se. His popularity cuts across the religious divide. No one cares whether Dilip sahab and Shah Rukh are Muslim. Their reach is far beyond religion," she said.

Some of the evergreen songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar for Shah Rukh Khan’s films include Aankhein Khuli from Mohabbatein. Tu Mere Saamne from Darr, Aree Re Aree from Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Jiya Jale from Dil Se among many.

