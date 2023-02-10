Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback on the big screen with a bang. Released on January 25, Pathaan is breaking records at the box office. However, amidst the film’s massive success, the actor is now setting the internet on fire for a unique reason. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan collaborated with Deepika Padukone for a skincare video for her brand. The actor was seen sporting a white t-shirt but do you know what caught everyone’s attention? His stylish blue wristwatch. Why? There’s a reason behind it.

As quoted by Diet Sabya, SRK reportedly wore Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Blue Ceramic wristwatch. What is unique about the watch, you may ask? According to the screenshot posted by Diet Sabya, the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch is valued at an astounding Rs. 4.98 crores. Yes, you read that right!

Advertisement

Meanwhile, talking about Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan, the plot of the film features Shah Rukh Khan as an exiled RAW agent who sets on a mission to fight against a private terrorist organization Outfit X, run by John Abraham, as they plan to launch a heinous attack on India. The film also sees Salman Khan for a significant portion of the film, returning to his function as a RAW agent from the Ek Tha Tiger series. In less than 15 days since its release, Pathaan is now inching close to Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office.

Next, Shah Rukh Khan is awaiting the release of the comedy-thriller Jawan in June of this year which will be Tamil director Atlee’s Bollywood debut. The film stars Nayanthara along with Vijay Sethupathi, Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, and others in significant parts. In addition, SRK will also be seen in Dunki, a Rajkumar Hirani directorial. The film will mark SRK’s first collaboration with Hirani and will also star Taapsee Pannu in the lead.

Read all the Latest Movies News here