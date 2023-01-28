Shah Rukh Khan Breaks Silence On Pathaan Breaking Box Office Records, Says 'Lagta Hai Ab Gaon...'

Shah Rukh Khan has finally reacted to Pathaan shattering box office records. The YRF film, which marks SRK’s comeback to the big screen after four long years, has already surpassed Rs 300 crore box office collections worldwide (gross) and the extended weekend is not even over yet. With the film breaking records set by Baahubali 2 and RRR, Shah Rukh joked he feels like he’s ready to return to his hometown.

The Delhi-born actor shared his reaction to the box office collections during an Ask SRK session on Saturday. A fan asked him, “#Pathaan Ye records dekhne ke baad apko kaisa lag raha hai? @iamsrk #AskSRK". Shah Rukh replied, “Ha ha lagta hai ab gaon waapis chala jaaoon!!"

When a fan asked him, “Pathaan ka public response dekh kaisa lag raha?? #AskSRK @iamsrk," Shah Rukh replied, “Naach gaao hanso kya pata kal ho na ho….lekin sab karo thoda pyaar se. Look after each other when u are celebrating Pathaan please." Another fan asked him, “Sir @iamsrk #PathaanMovie ke collection ko dekh kr kaisa Mehsoos Ho Raha Aapko? #AskSRK." Shah Rukh said, “Bhai numbers phone ke hote hain…hum toh khushi ginte hain…#Pathaan." He’s a King Khan for a reason!

Pathaan has already clocked in Rs 300 crore box office collection worldwide gross, shattering several records. The film has beaten SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 box office record in just three days of its release. The film managed to earn more than Rs 38 crores nett on Friday as it dropped by less than 50 percent vis-a-vis its first day. With a three day total of around Rs 163 crores nett, Pathaan has reportedly surpassed the weekend records previously held by Baahubali 2 (Rs. 127 cr nett) and KGF 2 (Rs. 140 cr nett). The film’s over box office collections stands at Rs 313 crores gross globally.

Pathaan has become the first Hindi film to collect Rs 300 crore worldwide in its opening weekend.

