Shah Rukh Khan Brings Back Memories Of Chak De India, Takes Indian Women Cricketers On Drive. Watch Video

It has been over three years since Shah Rukh Khan was seen on the big screen. The actor has been away from social media as well since the arrest and bail of his older son Aryan Khan in a drug-related case. While fans have been waiting for the actor to make his comeback, a new advertisement for a car brand featuring Shah Rukh has made up for his absence.

The new commercial has Shah Rukh doubling up as a chauffeur for the members of Indian women cricketers Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniyaa Bhatia and Shafali Verna. Reminding us of Kabir Khan from Chak De India, the advertisement opens with Shah Rukh meeting the cricketers post a practice session. He offers to drop them at their hotel. On the way, they are seen discussing the features of the new car. Just as Shah Rukh drops them off, he tells them that they’ve forgotten something. The actor then asks them to give him their autograph.

Watch the video below:

Shah Rukh has been on a hiatus since Zero’s release in 2018. He is expected to make a comeback to the big screen with Pathan. The Yash Raj Film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh is yet to make a formal announcement about the film. He is also reportedly filming for a film with Atlee. Photos of the actor filming for the film had surfaced online at the time.

After he took a break from work due to Aryan’s case, Shah Rukh was seen resuming work in December. He was seen on the sets of Pathan last month. He was also expected to film for his cameo for Tiger 3 in the coming weeks. Salman Khan on his birthday had confirmed that Shah Rukh will appear in Tiger 3 and Salman will have a cameo in Pathan.

