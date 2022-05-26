Shah Rukh Khan Brings The House Down At Karan Johar's 50th B'Day Bash, Dances To Koi Mil Gaya

Finally! The first glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash has surfaced online and we cannot help but grin. The actor, who reportedly entered the party through a different entrance, was seen dressed in black for KJo’s special day and it seems like SRK danced to some of the duo’s hit songs.

A video from inside the party has hit the internet, showing Shah Rukh dancing to his hit song Koi Mil Gaya, from his and Karan’s film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The actor was surrounded by other guests at the party. While it is unclear if Kajol and Rani Mukerji joined him for the performance, we could spot Navya Naveli Nanda with him.

Another picture of Shah Rukh posing with a fellow guest is also going viral.

Karan hosted his grand party at the Yash Raj Studios. While the paparazzi were gathered at the red carpet entrance, it is reported that Shah Rukh entered the venue through another gate. “Shah Rukh Khan was present at Karan’s birthday bash. He arrived at the venue but made a very private entry from a different gate. This was to avoid getting clicked by the paparazzi. Earlier, the actor had skipped getting clicked at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s reception party as well," a source told IndiaToday.in.

Meanwhile, his wife Gauri Khan was seen walking the red carpet of the bash. Paparazzi also spotted Aryan Khan making his way to the party. While fans were disappointed to see Shah Rukh give a skip to the cameras, this video is bound to bring a huge smile to everyone’s face.

Meanwhile, a few other videos from the party revealed that Shah Rukh wasn’t the only one setting the dance floor on fire at the party. Karan also strapped on his dancing shoes and grooved with Kajol. A video of the birthday boy dancing with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh on Rishi Kapoor’s famous Dafli Waale Dafli Bajaa song also hit the internet.

Karan Johar’s birthday bash was attended by many stars including Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Salman Khan.

