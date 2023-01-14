Shah Rukh Khan Calls Ashutosh Rana 'Gyaani and Antaryaami', Renuka Shahane Reacts

Shah Rukh Khan has a charming presence on Twitter and his #AskSRK sessions often produce gems. The star hosted a fun session on Thursday, fielding questions about his personal life and Pathaan at large. During the Twitter interaction, a fan asked him to say a few words about his Pathaan co-star Ashutosh Rana. In response to that the My Name Is Khan actor said that Ashutosh was “Gyaani and Antaryaami."

“Say Something, Ashutosh Rana Sahab." Shah Rukh Khan wrote back, “He is a Gyaani and Antaryaami apart from being a very very fine actor."

Reacting to the tweet, Ashutosh Rana’s wife and actress Renuka Shahane replied, “Shah Rukh Khan you are unfailingly kind and generous and truthful."

Even Ashutosh Rana also retweeted and thanked his co-star for expressing kindness towards him.

“Aapnai bhut badi baat keh di Shah Rukh Khan ji, aapki sehdatya ka aadar krta ho, pranam (You have said a very big thing, Shah Rukh khan. I respect your kind heart)," he wrote.

The star spoke on a number of topics, which also included a little about his personal life. The superstar was asked who his first girlfriend was and his response left Twitter feeling all things mushy. SRK revealed that his first girlfriend was Gauri Khan, “My wife, Gauri," his tweet read.

King is known for his witty reply when a fan asked him why he doesn’t create a reel challenge for a hook step for Pathaan. “Arre mujhse hi itni mushkil se hua! Deepika helped me a lot ha ha."

Speaking about the film, Siddharth Anand’s directorial features Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent and Deepika Padukone as a cop. Ashutosh Rana will essay the role of Colonel Sunil Luthra alongside Dimple Kapadia. John Abraham plays an antagonist in the film. The spy thriller is all set to hit the theatres worldwide on January 25.

