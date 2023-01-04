Shah Rukh Khan Calls Rajinikanth 'Bossman'; Praises Jawan Team Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi And Anirudh R

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan eagerly wait for his 'AskSRK' sessions on social media to get his witty responses. In a similar interaction with his fans before the release of Pathaan, SRK asked them to send in questions to which they wanted only funny responses. Most of the fan questions for the AMA were concerning Pathaan's release, but a handful of them were about prominent south stars. The most interesting questions from this AMA focused on Shah Rukh's opinions of prominent south Indian actors like Rajnikanth, Vijay Sethupathy, music director Anirudh Ravichander, and his Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone. And as usual, SRK provided the most sincere and authentic responses.

A follower asked Shah Rukh what he would want to say about superstar Rajnikanth and his reply was as perfect as it could ever get. Shah Rukh replied with just one word “Bossman” which encapsulated his love and respect for the legendary actor.

Another fan followed up on the same line of questions and asked what he had to say about Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi and all Shah Rukh could say was “awesome and awesome” and all Sethupathi fans would agree with this.

Another follower sent in a question that asked about music composer Anirudh Ravichander who would be composing music for his upcoming movie Jawan, directed by Atlee.

If you are wondering if someone asked Shah Rukh to say something about Deepika, you are right. All Shah Rukh had to say about her was, “She is so nice, it’s unbelievable.”

Shah Rukh Khan has three films lined up this year and is back on the big screen after a four-year hiatus. Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, which releases on January 25, is his first theatrical release of the year. This is followed by Atlee's Jawan, starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and will release on June 2. Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is scheduled to open in December.

