Shah Rukh Khan Can't Stop Praising Deepika's 'Glamorous' Besharam Rang Look As He Teases Pathaan Song

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is one of the most awaited movies. While fans have been eagerly waiting for the film, it was recently announced that Pathaan’s first song - Besharam Rang will be released on December 12. While Deepika’s gorgeous avatar in the song poster had left everyone stunned, looks like even King Khan cannot stop praising the actress.

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and shared a poster of the song in which Deepika was seen flaunting her curves in a yellow bikini. In the caption, SRK called the actress ‘most glamorous’ and wrote, “Mirror mirror on the wall, she’s the most glamorous of them all! #BesharamRang song dropping on 12th Dec at 11 AM."

Advertisement

On Friday too, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled another hot poster of Deepika Padukone from the song Besharam Rang and wrote, “#BesharamRang ka waqt aa gaya hai… almost! Song out on 12th December!"

Talking about the song, director Siddharth Anand earlier said, “Besharam rang will present two superstars of our generation, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, in their hottest avatar yet. This will be the party anthem of the season."

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Pathaan also stars John Abraham in a key role. The film marks SRK’s comeback to the big screen after the 2018 movie Zero. The film will hit theatres in January next year. Just a few days back, the film’s director Siddharth Anand confirmed that they will be releasing Pathaan music in December to celebrate the ‘party and holiday season’.

Besides Pathaan, SRK has two other big films in his pipeline - Jawan and Dunki. Recently, the actor attended the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 when he shared that he is confident about the success of his three upcoming releases. He mentioned that he is saying this not out of arrogance but because of his ‘belief’.

Read all the Latest Movies News here