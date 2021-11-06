Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates Diwali With Family This Year Without Big Bash

Bollywood is known for throwing lavish Diwali parties where big stars come together in their ethnic wear to celebrate the occasion. One party that everyone looks forward to is at Mannat, the residence of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh generally invites all of his industry friends for a big Diwali bash, however, everyone missed that this year. The couple sometimes also visits Alibaug with their loved ones this time around, but it was missing this Diwali.

As everyone knows Shah Rukh and family dealt with their son Aryan Khan’s arrest in the cruise ship drug case. Aryan remained in jail for around four weeks before being granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Shah Rukh and his family celebrated Diwali this year without any big bash. According to BollywoodLife, the King Khan’s family indulged in low-key celebrations this time.

“They certainly have reasons to celebrate. It was Shah Rukh’s birthday recently and then Diwali and their beta Aryan is home with them," a friend close to the family was quoted as saying by the entertainment portal. The source, however, added, “The nightmare that ensued after the drugs case is over, but the trauma remains, and it will take some time to go. The mood has been somber so low-key celebrations were expected."

The source further said Shah Rukh’s family did not invite any friends this Diwali and spent time in each other’s company just how they wanted. Shah Rukh, Gauri, Aryan and AbRam enjoyed “good food and long conversations" while Suhana Khan, like her family, connected with friends over video calls.

Aryan also visited the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai a day after Diwali since his bail order requires him to mark his presence at the anti-drugs agency office every Friday. He was granted bail by Bombay HC on October 28, but he walked out of jail on October 30 only due to the bail order taking time to reach the prison authorities.

