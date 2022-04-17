Shah Rukh Khan Chops Off Pathaan Tresses, Steals Hearts In Black Outfit At Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party

It seems like forever since Shah Rukh Khan made a public appearance. The actor, who has been laying low for a while now, has made limited public appearances in the past few months. The actor went further away from the spotlight after the drug case involving his son Aryan Khan, with only one public appearance since his release being at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral. The actor has now returned to the spotlight at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party on Sunday night.

The actor made his way to the party wearing a smart Pathaani suit. SRK chopped off his long tresses, which he had maintained for months for Pathaan, and debuted his shorter hair look at the party. Shah Rukh posed for the paparazzi before he made his way to the party.

Shah Rukh has been busy with work as well. The actor was seen filming for Pathaan earlier this year in Spain and is rumoured to complete work on his reported movie with Rajkumar Hirani and his film with Tamil director Atlee.

On Saturday, ETimes reported that Shah Rukh has wrapped Atlee’s film on Friday and kickstarted the shooting of Rajkumar Hirani’s immigration drama on Saturday. As per the report, Hirani has already started shooting the film on Friday, April 15 with Taapsee Pannu. Shah Rukh, however, dropped in by evening to meet the team. He will join the team from today, April 16 at a Mumbai studio.

Notably, this is the first time Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu will be seen sharing the screen space in a film. However, there is no official confirmation or announcement on the same as yet. It was also rumoured that Vicky Kaushal was in talks to star in the film but there has been no confirmation on that either.

