Shah Rukh Khan Completes 3 Decades In Bollywood; Here's One Thing He's Still Working On

“Agar yeh tujhe pyaar karti hai to ye palat ke dekhegi… palat… palat" — this dialogue from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge is only one among thousands that made Shah Rukh Khan the king of romance. From Deewana, which also starred Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti and was released on this day three decades, to his last few films, Shah Rukh has come a long way.

The Badshah of Bollywood completes three decades in the industry where he achieved everything. There’s one thing, though, about the actor that his colleagues don’t like. The superstar is never on time, and his lack of punctuality is something even he has accepted often during interviews.

He mentioned this in a press conference a few years ago. When asked by a journalist about his punctuality, he jokingly said, “Now, I strive to leave early for everything these days. I have cut back on smoking and go to bed early. I’m going to surprise people by getting everywhere early now. Now I will reach everywhere on time and refute this accusation against me."

He further sarcastically added, “I think the world is running late and I’m fast on my schedule."

Shah Rukh Khan has a series of films lined up in 2023. King Khan will return to the big screen in January 2023 with Yash Raj Film’s Pathan. This will be followed by Atlee’s Jawan in June 2023. In December 2023, Shah Rukh will collaborate for the first time with Rajkumar Hirani for the film Dunki.

