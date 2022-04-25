Home » News » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan Continues To Avoid Paparazzi At Karan Johar's Party; Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Attend

Shah Rukh Khan Continues To Avoid Paparazzi At Karan Johar's Party; Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Attend

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt make their way to Karan Johar's party (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt make their way to Karan Johar's party (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan draws the curtains again to avoid being photographed outside Karan Johar's party while Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh smile for the camera.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: April 25, 2022, 07:38 IST

In a heartbreaking sight for fans, Shah Rukh Khan yet again drew the black curtains to avoid the paparazzi outside Karan Johar’s house on Sunday night. The actor was seen making his way to the party but unfortunately, the cameras couldn’t catch a glimpse of the star. Shah Rukh was attending the party with fellow Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar and more.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, black curtains covered the side and black window. A curtain was also drawn between the back seat and the driver’s seat to avoid the media from clicking his pictures. Shah Rukh was seen avoiding the media in a similar fashion when he made his way to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding party. However, he was then seen posing briefly at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Alia, Ranveer, Sara, Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan, and Manish Malhotra were among the many stars who were spotted making their way to the party.

RELATED NEWS

For the party, Alia opted a short bling dress and tied her hair back into a bun. Whereas, Ranveer opted for a colourful shirt and rode into the party in his orange high-end car. Sara was seen wearing a bright yellow dress while Kriti chose a red ensemble. Ananya Panday too was spotted at the bash, wearing a bold white outfit.

Advertisement

Alia and Ranveer’s attendance at the party comes shortly after they returned from the filming schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is being directed by Karan Johar and was filmed in one of the northern cities. The movie marks Alia and Ranveer’s second movie, the first being Gully Boy.

On Sunday, Karan hyped the movie with a hilarious poem. He was seen praising Alia, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi while teasing Ranveer and Jaya Bachchan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: April 25, 2022, 07:38 IST