SRK Covers His Car With Black Curtains As He Attends Amritpal Singh’s Diwali Bash, Aryan Khan Snapped

It’s Diwali time! While the nation is celebrating the festival of lights and joy, Bollywood is no different. Our favourite actors have been busy attending various Diwali parties. After Manish Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar and Anand Pandit, film producer Amritpal Singh Bindra organised a Diwali bash at his place and needless to say, it was a star-studded event. Among others, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan also graced the mega bash.

However, once again, Shah Rukh Khan avoided getting photographed as he covered his car with black curtains. This is not the first time that King Khan used black curtains to hide his look. Earlier, at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash and at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s post-wedding party too, the actor used the same technique.

However, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived for the Diwali party. The star kid, who was recently papped at Bhumi Pednekar and Manish Malhotra’s Diwali parties too, sported a brown blazer over a grey t-shirt for Amritpal Singh’s bash.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor among others also attended Amritpal Singh’s Diwali party.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, the actor was recently seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. He now has three big movies in his pipeline - Jawan, Pathan and Dunki. In Pathaan, he will share the screen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, whereas in Dunki, we’ll see SRK coming together with Taapsee Pannu. Meanwhile, Atlee’s Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay along with Shah Rukh Khan. It will hit theatres on June 2, 2023, in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Besides this, SRK is also likely to feature in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 for a never-seen-before action sequence. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

