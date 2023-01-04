Shah Rukh Khan Cracks Fans Up After He Says Salman Khan Will Pop Up In Pathaan If They Scan QR Code

Shah Rukh Khan fans are always excited when they get to witness the Karan Arjun of Bollywood together. Recently, the megastars met at Salman Khan’s birthday bash and it was a treat to both the actor’s fans. As we all know, Salman Khan will also be making a cameo in SRK’s much talked about films of this year - Pathaan, curious fans couldn’t stop but ask the DDLJ star when will they witness Salman Bhai’s entry in the film, SRK cracked up his fans with a hilarious response.

Today happens to be another day when Shah Rukh Khan got back with his witty and kind answers to fans’ questions in a Q&A session. During the interaction, the actor responded to a question by a fan who tweeted, " Pathan me SALMAN KHAN ki entry kab hogi ? #AskSrk."

Soon after the My Name Is Khan star responded, “#Pathaan is an interactive movie whenever you want bhai to come in the film use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film."

Take a look at the tweets here:

Soon after the SRK’s comment, his fans flooded the comments section with laughing emoticons and also loved the way he handled the question.

One of the fans commented, “How can someone be funny like you? #AskSRK," another wrote, “I’m laughing so hard at this because I want to believe some ppl may actually believe this to be true 😂."

Another comment reads, " Kitna wittiest jawab doge sir aap 😂😂😂😂😂."

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter to share that he has completed 13 years on the microblogging platform. He tweeted, “Realised it’s 13yrs on twitter. It’s been fun with all of u & fan clubs loving me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, re-edits, expectations, unsolicited advice & some unsavoury behaviour…to all of u my best wishes to make a good life in the real world. #Pathan."

He then hosted a quick AskSRK session on Twitter, during which he won our hearts with his responses. Fans asked him about his upcoming film Pathaan, Salman Khan’s cameo in the movie, as well as Atlee’s Jawan.

