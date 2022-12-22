Shah Rukh Khan Dances On a Bus With Deepika, Flaunts Abs and Long Hair In Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Pathaan’s second song Jhoome Jo Pathaan has been released. The makers of the film released the song on Thursday, raising excitement among all. The song presents the electrifying energy between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. It is an ode to the spirit of Pathaan and embodies the personality traits of the spy. In the song, SRK and Deepika can be seen flaunting their hot avatars. They dance on a bus, streets and on a sea side. Do not forget to miss Shah Rukh Khan’s chiseled abs and long hair avatar. The song will surely compel you to tap your feet.

Jhoome Jo Pathaan is sung by Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, Vishal and Sheykhar. While lyrics are written by Kumaar, music has been given by Vishal and Sheykhar.

The song has left netizens completely impressed. Soon after Jhoome Jo Pathaan was released, several social media users reacted to it. While some appreciated King Khan and Deepika’s chemistry, others mentioned that they cannot wait for the much-awaited film anymore. Watch the song here:

Ahead of the song’s release on Wednesday, director Siddharth Anand also said, “When we were planning Jhoome Jo Pathaan, I was clear that we should have Arijit Singh sing for Shah Rukh Khan. He is the number one singer of our country and we wanted him to sing for the number one evergreen superstar of our country! Arijit has weaved magic with his charismatic voice in this dance number that sees SRK and Deepika let their hair down and groove to the music."

Prior to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Besharam Rang song from the movie was also released. It surely raised the temperature with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s hot avatars but also landed in a mega controversy. Several outfits objected to the song. While some called it ‘vulgar’, others questioned the colour of Deepika’s dress in the song.

Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s one of the most awaited movies which marks the actor’s comeback to the big screen after the 2018 movie Zero. While Siddharth Anand has directed the film, while Yash Raj Films has backed the project. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. It will hit theatres on January 25 next year in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

