Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone All Set For Jawan’s Chennai Shoot

Well, King Khan is all set to make a comeback with his much-awaited film Jawan. And, fans are losing their calm and screaming their lungs out. The good news is that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have arrived in Chennai for the shooting. Yes, you read it right.

Before this, the makers were shooting in Goa and Mumbai. It is expected that south Indian lady superstar Nayanthara will join the crew in Chennai.

Jawan was officially revealed earlier this summer. SRK shared a poster and a teaser with his face hidden under bandages and the amount of love it received is insane.

The teaser has piqued fans’ interest in the flick. Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan. It will be released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada - on June 2, 2023.

Before Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Pathaan, which will be his first feature after 2018, Zero. The film will be released next year on Republic Day. Aside from Jawan and Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has another film scheduled for release in 2023. Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, stars Taapsee Pannu.

Nayanthara recently married Vignesh Shivan in a lavish ceremony in Chennai. The popular actress then travelled on a honeymoon to Thailand, where photos of the happy pair went viral. It is worth noting that Shah Rukh Khan attended Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding, and photographs of Bollywood Baadshah with South stars drew attention.

