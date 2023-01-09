'Apni Kursi Ki Peti Bandh Lijiye' as Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Trailer Will Be Releasing Tomorrow

The wait for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan trailer will be over in almost 24 hours as the actor took to social media to announce its release date. SRK will mark his comeback on the big screens after his 2018 film Zero with Siddharth Anand’s spy thriller Pathaan. Hence, there has been high anticipation around the film. And all these while fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer of Pathaan. Now, SRK revealed that it will release tomorrow. Taking to social media, he wrote, “Thank u for waiting….ab Pathaan ki mehfil mein aa jao….#PathaanTrailer out TOMORROW at 11 AM!" It will release in three languages- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Take a look:

SRK also shared character posters of John where the actor can be seen flaunting his muscles and tattoos.

Pathaan will release on January 25.

Meanwhile, reports recently stated that Yash Raj Films and Aditya Chopra have yet to decide whether the action-packed and thrilling trailer would also show a glimpse of Salman Khan who would be playing a cameo. Thus, Aditya Chopra had asked the production team to flesh out two separate trailers so he could make up his mind.

Advertisement

According to sources close to Bollywood Hungama, it remains a secret whether Salman Khan aka Tiger would appear in the much-awaited trailer. The source stated, “That’s the suspense. Aditya Chopra is a mastermind, and he knows how to keep all the cards close to his chest. While the world is aware of Salman Khan’s cameo in the film, he is in two minds - if that should be shown in the trailer or not. And hence, he had asked his production team to cut two promos of Pathaan - one with Salman Khan as Tiger and one without."

Read all the Latest Movies News here