Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Set Social Media On Fire With 1st Look From Jhoome Jo Pathaan Song

The first look at Pathaan’s second song, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, has been released and it teases Shah Rukh Khan’s sizzling chemistry with Deepika Padukone. Sung by Arijit Singh, the song is expected to drop soon. In the picture, Shah Rukh and Deepika drop jaws in their stylish avatars.

While Shah Rukh is seen wearing a half-unbuttoned shirt with a pair of brown pants, Deepika looks gorgeous in a sleeveless grey long top with a pair of black shorts. She’s left her short tresses loose and completed her look with a shiny pair of boots.

It goes without saying that we are pumped about the track! Shah Rukh had teased the track last week during his #AskSRK session. During his AMA, a fan asked him to share his thoughts on Arijit Singh. Shah Rukh not only praised him but also revealed he will be singing the new Pathaan song. “Arijit is a gem. Next song uski awaaz mein hai hope u will all like it. #Pathaan," he tweeted.

Jhoome Jo Pathaan releases a few days after the makers dropped the first song of the film. Titled Besharam Rang, the song showed Shah Rukh and Deepika in a sizzling avatar. While fans showered the song with love, the song landed in controversy over the saffron-coloured bikini worn by Deepika in the track.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra was among the many people who took offense to the saffron bikini. Mishra said if certain scenes in Besharam Rang song were not “corrected", the state government would consider what to do about the screening of the movie in Madhya Pradesh. He said the “green" and “saffron" colours of Shah Rukh and Deepika’s attires needed to be “rectified" along with the lyrics of the song and also the title of the film, which will be released in cinemas on January 25.

