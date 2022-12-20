Home » News » Movies » Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Set Social Media On Fire With 1st Look From Jhoome Jo Pathaan Song

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Set Social Media On Fire With 1st Look From Jhoome Jo Pathaan Song

First look at Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the title track of Pathaan, titled Jhoome Jo Pathaan out now.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 13:00 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the first look from their new Pathaan song, Jhoome Jo Pathaan.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the first look from their new Pathaan song, Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

The first look at Pathaan’s second song, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, has been released and it teases Shah Rukh Khan’s sizzling chemistry with Deepika Padukone. Sung by Arijit Singh, the song is expected to drop soon. In the picture, Shah Rukh and Deepika drop jaws in their stylish avatars.

While Shah Rukh is seen wearing a half-unbuttoned shirt with a pair of brown pants, Deepika looks gorgeous in a sleeveless grey long top with a pair of black shorts. She’s left her short tresses loose and completed her look with a shiny pair of boots.

Advertisement

It goes without saying that we are pumped about the track! Shah Rukh had teased the track last week during his #AskSRK session. During his AMA, a fan asked him to share his thoughts on Arijit Singh. Shah Rukh not only praised him but also revealed he will be singing the new Pathaan song. “Arijit is a gem. Next song uski awaaz mein hai hope u will all like it. #Pathaan," he tweeted.

RELATED NEWS

Jhoome Jo Pathaan releases a few days after the makers dropped the first song of the film. Titled Besharam Rang, the song showed Shah Rukh and Deepika in a sizzling avatar. While fans showered the song with love, the song landed in controversy over the saffron-coloured bikini worn by Deepika in the track.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra was among the many people who took offense to the saffron bikini. Mishra said if certain scenes in Besharam Rang song were not “corrected", the state government would consider what to do about the screening of the movie in Madhya Pradesh. He said the “green" and “saffron" colours of Shah Rukh and Deepika’s attires needed to be “rectified" along with the lyrics of the song and also the title of the film, which will be released in cinemas on January 25.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 20, 2022, 13:00 IST
last updated: December 20, 2022, 13:00 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Makes Heads Turn With Her Bold And Sensuous Fashion Sense, Check Out The Diva's Best Dressed Moments Of 2022

+8PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi Enthralls Fans With Captivating Performance At 2022 FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony, See Her Sexy Pictures