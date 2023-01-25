After more than four years, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has returned to the big screen with the much-awaited film Pathaan. The film is among the most hyped films of Bollywood and is expected to set the box office coffers ringing. Directed by Sidharth Anand, Pathaan, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, had run into controversies, with certain sections of the society demanding boycott and ban on the screening of the film since the last two months. Considering the reactions, Mumbai police has tightened its security around cinemas across the city.

News18 met a senior inspector stationed outside PVR Citi Mall in Andheri West, who did not wish to be named but said that Mumbai police has made proper arrangements to maintain law and order amid the release of the film. He said, “We are deployed here because Pathaan has been released. We want a peaceful environment and don’t want any viewers to get affected with any kind of unnecessary troubles. Full protection would be given to theatres and we will make sure that there isn’t any disruption during the movie’s screening at any theatre in the city."

Advertisement

A security guard at PVR Icon, Versova, said that that they have been asked to be extra cautious by the management. “There will be a high level of frisking and personal checking before the audience is allowed to enter into theatres," he shared, but refused to get into further details about the security arrangements.

One of the police constables at PVR Juhu informed us that there are at least a dozen constables in the premises to make sure that the screening of the film is smooth and there is no disruption by any external elements. “We have been deputed here for the screening of Pathaan, to make sure that everybody who comes to watch the film is safe," he stated, adding, “There is no problem as yet, and the morning show has gone smoothly. We are expecting the same throughout the day."

This is not the first time Shah Rukh’s film has been released among with stringent police protection. Back in 2010, filmmaker Karan Johar’s My Name Is Khan had also been released amid police protection in Mumbai after getting threats from several organisations in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

On a related note, Pathaan has hit the theatres today in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It is a part of producer Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe. The music for the film has been composed by Vishal-Sheykhar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here