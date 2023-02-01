Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s recently released film ‘Pathaan’ is currently the talk of the town. The film has created waves at the box office, by collecting over Rs 634 crores gross at the ticket window globally. Indian dairy company Amul is now celebrating the success of this mega blockbuster with their topical billboard advertisement.

Sharing the same on Twitter, their official account wrote, “#Amul Topical: The Badshah of Bollywood makes comeback with blockbuster!" .The ad featured SRK and Deepika in a still from the hit song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ in an illustrative style. The ad read, ‘Jhoome Jo Makhan’.. ‘Puth Aan Bread’. The billboard has surely won hearts of every netizen as they paid tribute to the superstar.

Advertisement

Pathaan, which released on January 25, marked SRK’s comeback to the big screen after almost four years. His last film was Zero which had failed at the box office. At the recently held success meet of Pathaan, the actor revealed that he had second thoughts of returning to the cinemas because ‘people’ told him that his ‘films aren’t working anymore’.

He shared, “During the pandemic, when things came to stand still, I finally got the time to slow down. The pandemic had some good parts as well as bad parts. I didn’t work for two years, wanted to spend some time with the kids. I could see Aryan, Suhana and AbRam growing up and I could spend time with my family and friends."

He added, “Another thing that came in my mind, is my last film Zero didn’t work. And people were like, my films will not work anymore, so I thought of picking up alternate business. I also learnt how to cook, hoping that maybe I’d open a restaurant. I learnt to make Italian."

Advertisement

Earlier on Pathaan’s box office success, the actor shared, “We worked very hard. So, we were intensely in work mode. Thank you for supporting the film so much, in spite of the fact that there might have been things that would have helped curtailed the happy release of this film. I just want to say there’s so much love from all sides and we can never show enough gratefulness. We thank you on behalf of the film industry for bringing life back to cinemas".

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Jawan and Dunki.

Read all the Latest Movies News here