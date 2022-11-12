Shah Rukh Khan Detained at Mumbai Airport Over Expensive Watches Worth Rs 18 Lakh: Report

Shah Rukh Khan was detained at the Mumbai airport upon arrival on Friday night, as per reports. According to an NDTV report, SRK was stopped by the Customs Department over a few expensive watches. The report attributed sources who claimed that the superstar had to pay Rs 6.83 lakhs in custom duty. The actor was returning from Sharjah where he was attending the Sharjah International Book Fair.

As per the report, Shah Rukh was stopped at the Mumbai International Airport. He was on board a private jet. The expensive watches were allegedly found in the bags when SRK and his entourage were exiting the terminal.

It is reported that the six luxury watches valued at around Rs 18 lakh were found in Shah Rukh and his team’s baggage. SRK and his manager were reportedly allowed to leave the airport after they completed the Customs formalities. However, it is claimed that his bodyguard and a few other members of his team were held back for questioning and were allowed to leave in the morning.

Shah Rukh Khan made a quick trip to Sharjah on Friday. King Khan was honoured at the Sharjah International Book Fair with the first Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award. The ceremony was attended by several fans.

The actor was felicitated with the award for his contribution to the cultural landscape, and development in the field of writing and creativity. Photos and videos from the event have gone viral on social media. The actor also delivered a lovely speech and sat down for a quick chat.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was seen in cameo roles in three films this year. In June, he was seen playing a journalist in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. In Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, he played a younger version of himself. Meanwhile, he played the role of a scientist in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

In 2023 as well, fans will meet Shah Rukh thrice in theatres. He is making his highly-anticipated comeback in the lead role with Pathaan. This will be followed by Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

