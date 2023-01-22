Shah Rukh Khan Displays 'Pathaan Hotness' in This Unseen Muscular Pic From Gym, Fans Go Crazy

The countdown for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has begun! We are just a couple of days away from witnessing King Khan’s return on the big screen. Ahead of the release, SRK fans are flooding social media with photos and fanmade posters of Pathaan. Not just fans, but his close ones, too, have started the countdown for Pathaan. On Sunday, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam’s taekwondo trainer Kiran took to social media to share an unseen picture with the actor and the netizens are going crazy over it.

The photo seems to be clicked between his workout sessions and the actor flaunts his muscular arms in a black tanktop. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Wishing my mooossttt fav Pathan @iamsrk huge huge success for alll the hard work he and his team has put in ..ready for mausam bigadney key liye…❤️❤️❤️ #pathan"

Take a look:

Shah Rukh’s fans couldn’t thank Kiran enough for the photo. One user wrote, “Thank you so much for this photo❤❤❤❤" while another user added, “OMG!! Pathaan hotness ✨". “omggggg pathaan is glowing ♥️" read another comment.

Meanwhile, the YRF film opened advance bookings on Wednesday night in selected theatres before they opened advance bookings on Friday. While official numbers are yet to come in, a Bollywood Hungama report has claimed that Pathaan has already sold over 3,00,000 tickets in India, amounting to Rs. 10 crores gross. The advance bookings are reportedly better than blockbusters KGF 2, Bahubali 2, Sultan, and War.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan joins the production house’s Spy Universe. The trailer revealed that Pathaan was inactive for four years but is brought back into action after a terror group plots to attack the country. Shah Rukh is seen performing several high-octane action sequences. The trailer also revealed that Deepika Padukone is also a soldier in the film, designated to help Pathaan in his battle. John Abraham plays the villain in the film. The film is slated to release in theatres on January 25.

