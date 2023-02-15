Apart from the film Pathaan being a blockbuster, its songs have also garnered a special place in every music lovers heart. The song Jhoome Jo Pathaan has turned out to be massive hit, due to its grandeur and visually appealing scenes. Shah Rukh Khan has now opened up about his experience shooting for the number.

While sharing his experience with the production team, Shah Rukh mentioned, “I just felt like dancing listening to the song. I just wanted to do a step, which everyone can do with ease. It’s like, all things done well now and let’s celebrate. It’s kind of a buddy song in the film also."

The production team shared a video featuring the behind-the-scene moments from the song.

Meanwhile, director Siddharth Anand added, “While shooting for the song, it was very important to me that you show locations that are unseen. It’s a town in Spain, no one had shot there before. It’s a beautiful seaside town, lovely quaint streets, a beautiful square and we really used it to its core and it was quite festive in terms of how we wanted to celebrate it. There were vintage cars, there were bikes, there were bikers who did the stunts, fire breathers, flamenco dancers and parkour artists, so we went all out."

Shah Rukh then revealed that he was quite embarrassed to flaunt his six-pack abs in the song. He added, “I think a conspiracy was hatched. There was no way I was sure about it, but then they made me do it again. It’s very embarrassing." He added, “I’m very happy now when youngsters, and my kids see me on screen and say, ‘what a cool body Dad’ and all, but it’s really scary. And I don’t know if I’ll be able to do it again."

Siddharth then added, “He’s shy to a point that he just doesn’t want to open a button of his shirt and having a body like that you have to actually do it and show the world."

On a closing note, Shah Rukh shared, “Once I became an actor, it’s just impossible for me to disappoint my fans. I think an entertainer’s job is to make everyone smile."

Meanwhile, Pathaan has minted nearly 963 crores at the box office globally. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham in pivotal roles and has an extended cameo by Salman Khan.

