Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Ask SRK’ sessions, which started prior to the release of his comeback film Pathaan, have now become a weekly thing where he answers all kinds of fan questions in witty and humourous way. King Khan took fans by surprise when he conducted an impromptu session on Saturday. From responding to fan requests or them asking for a share in Pathaan’s collections to answering questions related to his next film Jawan, the superstar revealed it all.

One of the netizens told Shah Rukh Khan that he had gone to watch Pathaan five times already and that he wants Rs 1 crore out of Rs 700 cr that the spy-thriller has minted. The actor replied, “Bhai itna rate of return nahi milta not even on share market. See it a few times more then let’s see…ha ha #Pathaan"

Similarly, another fan prodded Shah Rukh Khan whether he’ll can get a cut from Pathaan’s profit. The actor promptly replied,

“Nahi…sirf entertainment…entertainment…entertainment. Paison ke liye koi kaam karo…ha ha. #Pathaan"

When someone asked about his experience working with Nayanthara in Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan was all praises for the South actress. He wrote, “She is very sweet. Speaks all languages so well….fantastic experience. Hope u all will@like her in the film."

A curious fan asked about Jawan’s soundtrack which is being composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander. Shah Rukh Khan tweeted out, “Ani is brilliant…Great energy and fun to work with and at a such a young age, his whole team of youngsters is very cool!"

One of the fans requested Shah Rukh Khan to do more action films after Dunki. The actor wrote in response, “Haan yaar but bahut painkillers khaani padhti hain…uff. #Pathaan"

While answering a question related to the best moment during shooting Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan recalled, “Deepika and me trying to open the locker professionally. We dropped everything and goofed up every move…including losing the lock and key during the jump!!!"

With Valentine’s Day coming, a fan asked King Khan out on a date. His witty reply was swoon-worthy. The actor wrote, “I am boring as a date….take some cool guy and watch #Pathaan in a theatre!"

Another fan asked when would he start Red Chillies Eatery, Shah Rukh Khan reacted, “Designing the Menu card….may take a while as I have some movies to finish."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is roaring at the box office and is still going strong on its second weekend. The actor is all set to return to the sets of Atlee’s Jawan that’ll be released at the peak of summer. Shah Rukh Khan would finally end the year with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

