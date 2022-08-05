Shah Rukh Khan Fan Kartik Aryan Desires To Play Grey Character Like SRK in Darr

Kartik Aaryan has been gaining all the attention since his recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a blockbuster hit. The actor has been receiving praise from across Bollywood. He recently opened up to a fan that he would want to do a role like Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Darr.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik answered many questions from fans. When asked which King Khan role he would love to do, Aaryan replied, “The last 30 minutes of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 when the character of Rooh Baba changes and has relatively serious scenes, many said that I could play a grey character quite well."

The actor also praised Shah Rukh Khan’s movie and said, “And I’ve been looking for such roles, let’s see. Darr is a good film and it’s also one of my favourite films."

Kartik Aaryan, a longtime fan of Shah Rukh Khan, recently met him at an event, and a video of the encounter went viral on social media. The actor was spotted having a heart-to-heart with SRK. After Kartik muttered something in his ears, the latter was seen gently stroking his cheeks. In a recent interview, Kartik Aaryan discussed his interaction with Bollywood’s Badshah.

Kartik told Bollywood Hungama that he asked SRK if he had seen his recent film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. “Dekhi beta bohot accha hai tu usme," King Khan said. Fans think SRK’s gift to Kartik is lovely and generous, and the clip has gone viral. Some are calling this the biggest fan moment for Kartik, who became interested in acting after being inspired by SRK.

Kartik revealed in one of his interviews that he is a fan of SRK and recalls meeting the superstar. When he initially moved to Mumbai, he used to stand outside SRK’s residence in Mannat.

