SRK Fans Experience 'Goosebumps' As He Greets Them Outside Mannat Ahead of Pathaan's Release

Shah Rukh Khan fans are waiting with bated breath for the release of Pathaan, which will mark the actor’s comeback on the big screen after four long years. While we have to wait for a couple of days to witness King Khan’s swag on screen, the superstar gave his fans a surprise by greeting them from his house Mumbai house. Videos shared by fan pages show the actor waving at the massive crowd gathered outside Mannat ahead of the release of Pathaan.

SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, too shared a video showing King Khan greeting his fans. Sharing it, she wrote, “Happpy Sunday!!! #pathaanlove."

One fan commented on Pooja’s video, “Its not just sunday now its srkday" while another user commented, “King doesn’t need an occasion. The moment he comes out, it is an occasion ❤️." Another comment read, “OMGGG HE IS JUST THE SWEETHEART ♥️♥️ SEE YOU IN 2 DAYS INSHALLAH ♥️"

Later, Shah Rukh Khan, too, shared the video on his social media handle and wrote, “Thank you for a lovely Sunday evening… sorry but I hope ki laal gaadi waalon ne apni kursi ki peti baandh li thhi. Book your tickets to #Pathaan and I will see you there next…"

Shah Rukh Khan is making his long-awaited comeback with Pathaan on January 25. The film, which marks his first film after four years, sees Shah Rukh playing the role of a spy. This is also Shah Rukh’s first out-and-out action film. Speaking about leading an action film, Shah Rukh recently said in a video released by YRF, “I came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero but I missed the boat because they made me a romantic hero instead. I’ve only wanted to be an action hero. I mean I love DDLJ and I love Rahul and Raj and all these good sweet boys but I always thought I was an action hero, so for me, it is it’s my dream come true."

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara, which will be followed by Dunki.

