Shah Rukh Khan Fans Shocked To See His Duplicate, SRK Lookalike Says He Was Mobbed At KKR vs GL Match

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are in shock after seeing a man who shares an uncanny resemblance with the superstar. Ibrahim Qadri, a fan from Gujarat, seems like an exact replica of the actor. Ibrahim has over 122k followers on Instagram and his timeline is filled with videos of him replicating scenes performed by King Khan. The videos seem so real that, for a split second, it seems like he is indeed Shah Rukh.

Ibrahim revealed that people often confuse him with Shah Rukh and rush him to take pictures with him. “I was never one who paid too much attention to my looks. But my looks were often brought to my attention by my family & friends - ‘You look like Shahrukh Khan!’ My parents were especially proud of the fact that they gave birth to a kid who had an uncanny resemblance to India’s superstar. I couldn’t help the attention I got & frankly, when puberty hit, I started looking exactly like SRK!" he told Humans of Bombay.

Advertisement

As he grew older, his looks drew more attention. “After my friends & I watched ‘Raees,’ everyone started mobbing me for selfies thinking the real SRK had made an appearance for the film’s premier! Then there was another incident when I went to watch KKR take on Gujarat Lions in the stadium; everyone took out their cameras & waved at me. People clapped & spoke SRK’s famous movie lines at me. I saw how much love people have for SRK, & for the 1st time, I felt like a ‘Badshah’; it was special! But very quickly, I also realized what SRK probably goes through daily; I got swamped & someone held onto me so tight that my t-shirt tore! It got so bad that I had to call the police to be safely taken out of the stadium. And after rescuing me, the cops asked, ‘SRK sir, ek selfie?’" he added.

Advertisement

He said he began mirroring Shah Rukh’s mannerisms after he saw how enthusiastically people wanted to meet him. He added that since he seriously took on the role of being his doppelganger and gets invited to weddings and dances on Chaiyya Chaiyya. “But as much as I respect SRK, I also wish people would look beyond my looks & try to know me as a person too…But the truth is if there was anybody in the world I could choose to look like, my choice would be SRK.

Advertisement

It will be a dream come true if one day I get to meet my idol, SRK in person!" he said.

The resemblance has fans stunned. Several fans took to the comments section and confessed they thought the man in the post was Shah Rukh himself. “For real I felt this is SRK," a fan wrote. “Oh my God! I really thought this was SRK," added another. “I refuse to believe you are just a doppelganger. It seems like srk using a different id," added a third fan. “O god, what uncanny resemblance," a fifth fan added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been busy with his upcoming movies. The actor will be seen in Pathaan in January next year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and has Raju Hirani’s Dunki scheduled for December 2023. The actor is also starring in a movie with Atlee.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.