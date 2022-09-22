Shah Rukh Khan Fans Speculate Vijay's Special Appearance In Jawan; Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Tie The Knot Again?

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has become one of the most awaited films. While the shooting of the movie is currently underway, the latest picture of the film’s director Atlee has left fans wondering if Tamil megastar Vijay will be a part movie too. On Thursday evening, Atlee took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture in which he can be seen posing with two of the biggest superstars - Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay.

Comedian Raju Srivastava was cremated in Delhi on Thursday. The last rites and funeral were attended by his family members and a few close friends, including Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi. The cremation took place at Nigambodh Ghat, which is located on the banks of Yamuna river, reported IndiaToday.in.

Taapsee Pannu’s friction with the Paparazzi doesn’t seem to end. In the latest instance, the Pink actress was cornered by a crowd of paparazzi who asked for her reaction to the demise of the late stand-up comic Raju Srivastava who passed away at AIIMS yesterday after six-weeks long treatment. He had suffered a heart attack while working out on the treadmill./p>

Speaking with News18.com ahead of the release of Jamtara season 2, the series stars Sparsh Shrivastava and Monica Monica Panwar revealed that they got messages and calls from Aamir praising their work in the first season. However, Sparsh and Monica couldn’t believe it. While Sparsh did not believe it was Aamir until he got on a video call with him, Monica presumed it was a prank message from her friends.

Almost a year after her separation from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now open to finding love again. Yes, you read it right. If a recent report by Cine Josh is to be believed, the Oo Antava girl has given a not to find love and get married again. Reportedly, Samantha has agreed to tie the knot for the second time after Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev convinced her to do so.

