Shah Rukh Khan Fans Trend 'Pathaan First Day First Show' After Calls to Boycott SRK Film on Twitter

The boycott trend has not spared Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan. The film, which will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film in a leading role, is five months away from its release. However, on Sunday, a certain section of Twitter began trending #BoycottPathaan. The trend followed ‘#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha’ and ‘#BoycottVikramVedha’. However, SRK’s fans fought back against the trend by trending ‘Pathaan First Day First Show’.

The trend also came shortly after Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo appeared in Laal Singh Chaddha and his scene from Brahmastra leaked online. The trend, kicked off by loyal fan clubs of the superstar, featured numerous tweets by fans supporting and expressing their excitement for the film.

“Pathaan will lift up the Bollywood. Mark this tweet. #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow," a fan tweeted, sharing a fanmade poster of Pathaan. “I will be watching #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow at Gaiety Galaxy Bandra Mumbai and you…?" asked another. “Can’t wait to watch the hysteria unveil.I only watch #ShahRukhKhan movies in theatre multiple times in multiplex and single screen with whole group of friends. It’s festival for us. #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow," added the third tweet.

Read a few more tweets in support of Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan under #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow below:

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first film in lead since his 2018 movie Zero. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

